Sheriff’s office recommends families check sex offender registry before Halloween

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

POCATELLO — There are approximately 300 registered sex offenders in Bannock County, and the Sheriff’s Office wants parents to know which houses their children should avoid when trick-or-treating.

“Registered sex offenders report their home address to us. If you are going trick-or-treating, visit our website and download the OffenderWatch app to see which doors to avoid knocking on this year,” says Lt. Jeremy Taysom.

Parents should search for offenders on their trick-or-treat route and near any addresses where their children spend time, Taysom suggests. The search and maps on the app pinpoint where offenders live.

Parents are encouraged to download the free OffenderWatch Family Safety App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office website: bannockcounty.us/sheriff.

The OffenderWatch Family Safety App is a free app partnered with law enforcement to inform families about registered sex offenders, find sex offenders near them, track their children while they are trick-or-treating, and receive updates from law enforcement.

For further information, please call the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111.