Students are invited to a college fair coming to Idaho Falls High School this Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Over 40 colleges from six different states are coming to Idaho Falls this week to help students plan their future after high school.

The Southeast Idaho College Fair will take place this Wednesday at Idaho Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ninth-grade to 12-grade students are invited and encouraged to attend as well as middle school students.

“It’s for all of the southeast Idaho region. So down to Pocatello, up to St. Anthony, North Fremont, South Fremont, over to Mackay, Ririe—the whole area is invited to attend the college fair,” said Natalie Black, Career and College Advisor with Idaho Falls School District 91.

Black said there would be 90 tables with information for students to visit.

“We have military branches, apprenticeship programs, trade schools and scholarship representatives that will be here,” she explained. “We think there is something for everyone here.”

The event is big. Last year, Black said it brought over 1,000 students and parents. She is expecting a similar turnout at the event again this year, and she’s looking forward to sharing what’s out there for students.

“We hope to provide all kinds of different opportunities that students can learn about. They are not going to be able to visit 40 colleges and six different states most likely, so we are bringing them all together in one night,” she said. “I like to say that not everybody needs to go to college, but everybody needs an education beyond high school.”