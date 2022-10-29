Tesla ATV for kids recalled for violating safety standards

(CNN) — The Tesla Cyberquads for Kids, made by Radio Flyer, has been recalled because it doesn’t meet federal safety standards. Owners are being offered a full refund after they disable the electric all-terrain vehicle.

Intended as toy, Radio Flyer said the Cyberquad for Kids was designed for riders aged eight and older. It was modeled after a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle Tesla showed off in November 2019 at the Cybertruck reveal event. The “toy” version, which cost $1,900, quickly sold out when it was offered for sale in December 2021. The toy was designed to go as fast as 10 miles an hour.

Although made by Radio Flyer, which has an exclusive license for Tesla-themed ride-on toys, the Cyberquad for Kids was available only on Tesla’s website. About 5,000 of them were sold.

The issue, according to the CPSC and Radio Flyer, is that Cyberquad meets the legal definition of a “youth ATV.” That means it’s required to meet certain safety standards, such as having mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure. Also, companies selling ATVs are required to provide safety training and information.

The Radio flyer version does not meet those requirements, according to the CPSC and Radio Flyer. “These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death,” the CPSC said in its announcement.

Tesla, which generally does not answer questions from the media, did not respond to request for comment on Saturday morning.

“We take the safety of children very seriously,’ Radio Flyer said on its website. “Radio Flyer has worked closely with the CPSC to issue the voluntary recall of the Cyberquad for Kids.”

Owners are being asked to remove the ATV’s motor controller — the computer that controls power from the batteries going to the electric motor — and send it to Radio Flyer, which will permanently disable the product. Owners will then receive a full refund of the ATV’s $1,900 purchase price.

The rest of the Cyberquad for Kids can then be disposed of according to local laws. Radio Flyer will provide an additional reimbursement of up to $50 to cover disposal costs. If owners want, though, they can keep the disabled product.

Radio Flyer’s website has an on-line form for owners to fill out to request a return envelope for the motor controller.

