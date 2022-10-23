Tickets still available for upcoming ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ tribute show’

IDAHO FALLS — A clash of titanic musical forces is coming to the Colonial Theater stage in Idaho Falls, and you can be there to witness it.

“Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This show was last in east Idaho in 2020 and is part of a 125-city tour that covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The show sets Beatles tribute band Abbey Road against Satisfaction, the Rolling Stones tribute, in a clash to determine which band’s music reigns supreme. The bands will play alternating sets, each featuring different instruments, wardrobes and hairstyles representing different phases in both bands’ careers. According to a press release, one “Los Angeles Times” critic called the concert “the most unique tribute show in decades.”

It will be an evening that celebrates great, iconic rock n’ roll music, played by two stellar, internationally-recognized tribute bands composed of talented, passionate musicians.

Courtesy Andy Nagle

Led by Chris LeGrande, who plays Mick Jagger, Satisfaction has been bringing musical satisfaction to Rolling Stones fans for over twenty years. The band earns high marks for their energetic shows, as well as their ability to capture subtle nuances present in the Stones’ music and performances.

Meanwhile, the members of Abbey Road go to great lengths to recreate Beatles songs with all the depth and overdubs the Fab Four weren’t able to pull off in a live setting. They’re also well-known for playing deeper album cuts that have rarely been played in concert. Long years of touring have allowed the band to fine-tune their act and become one of the most beloved Beatles tributes in the world.

“If the British Invasion had a house band in the 60s and beyond, hopefully, we’d be that band,” Chris Paul Overall, who plays “Paul McCartney” in the show, said in the press release.

When these two acts get together, the result is an unforgettable night of fun and glorious music.

“There’s always a special feeling for these shows— people dress up in 60’s costumes, wear Beatles and Rolling Stones clothing, and enjoy one another’s company during the concerts,” LeGrand said in the press release.

There are still plenty of tickets available for “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown.” Click here to get tickets and visit the “Beatles vs. Stones” website for more information.