UPDATE: Missing teen found safe and returned to family

Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies have recovered the red Jeep Cherokee Korbyn was last seen driving in the area of Chasewood Drive and Trailwood Drive in Ammon and believe she was with it around 6 p.m. Friday.

Deputies have located and spoken with the estranged boyfriend in Washington state and confirmed he arrived home in Washington prior to Korbyn being reported as a runaway and prior to her last sighting in Ammon.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information as to Korbyn’s whereabouts call the Bonneville County dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200. Anonymous tips can also be sent to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.