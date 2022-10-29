Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month

The following is a news release from Sandcreek Commons.

AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon.

The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida.

Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known women’s clothing brand that inspires self-love and genuine sisterhood. Owners Chad and Kylee Champlin have built a thriving business that fulfills orders online and has three existing retail stores in Logan, Utah; Gilbert, Arizona and Murray, Utah.

With well over 100 employees, Rolee prides itself on fostering a happy and healthy work-life balance.

“We have chosen Ammon for our next retail location because we believe our brand resonates with the locals in the Idaho Falls area. Our business is built around family, and we truly hope you feel like family when you shop with us,” Kylee Champlin says.

Roolee’s co-founders Chad and Kylee Champlin won the Utah regional 2019 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Fashion Retail category among other local and state awards.

Roolee’s grand opening will be held on November 11. The first 50 people in line will receive a goodie bag filled with local deals and items from the store.

Roolee will also be starting Black Friday sales early at the Ammon store with 40% off store-wide (some exclusions apply) starting opening day.