Woman charged after allegedly stabbing victim during argument

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over the weekend.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 8 around 5 a.m., a detective responded to a stabbing in Basalt.

A man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after being stabbed in the abdomen area allegedly by the suspect, Kaitlin Rose Alexander.



RELATED | Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

According to documents, a witness told the detective the knife was a black folding knife that was serrated. The witness said the stabbing took place in the hallway of the residence.

During a search of the residence by deputies, blood was found in the hallway, main bedroom and kitchen area. Blood-stained clothing from Alexander and the victim were recovered. There were also three knives found during the search as possible weapons used during the stabbing.

The victim told detectives he and Alexander did not get along. According to documents, the victim said out of nowhere, Alexander came at him and stabbed him with a knife.

The witness said they heard the victim tell Alexander, “You stabbed me!”

The victim said he grabbed the knife away from Alexander and a small cut on his hand was found by a detective. In documents, it said the victim was given stitches and would be released from the hospital.

According to documents, Alexander did not want to speak to detectives.

Alexander was charged with felony aggravated battery, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. Prosecutors are additionally seeking a sentencing enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

Alexander’s bond was set at $75,000. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20 at the Bingham County courthouse.