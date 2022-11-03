UPDATE: Nearly all power restored after car hits power pole in Idaho Falls

UPDATE

As of 1:40 p.m., Grossarth says nearly all power has been restored except to 10 customers. Crews are still working to restore it.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power is at the scene of a downed power line that is affecting over 2,000 customers.

City spokesman Eric Grossarth says a vehicle hit a power pole at Grandview Drive and Flightline Drive, knocking out power in the area.

He said initial reports indicate that over 2,000 people lost power at approximately 11:15 a.m.

There is no word yet as to when the power might come back on. Grossarth says to avoid the area.

Grandview Drive is currently blocked between Buckboard Lane and Mars Street. Idaho State Police is providing traffic control.

Courtesy City of Idaho Falls