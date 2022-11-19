A Secret Santa has a life-changing gift for a DoorDash driver

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Daisha is a single mom of four kids. She tries so hard to take care of herself and her children. She is the sweetest lady that is trying her hardest.

She drives DoorDash to make extra money but her vehicle is unreliable and she doesn’t want to drive it too far from town for fear that it will break down. Daisha always has a smile on her face and wants to lift others.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Daisha a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!