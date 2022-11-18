A waitress working 30 years at Perkins gets an unexpected Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Jeannie is a server at Perkins and this week she will celebrate her 30th anniversary of employment at the restaurant!

She is 70 years old and everyone loves “Mama Ker,” as she’s commonly called at Perkins. Her guests count her as a special person and always come in to tell her about important things happening in their lives. She has been to numerous mission farewells, homecomings, funerals and weddings of her guests.

Jeannie worked at restaurants in Rexburg and Rigby before starting at Perkins. Her husband became disabled in 2002 and she became the sole breadwinner with three young kids at home.

We decided to pay Jeannie a visit and thank her for all these years of serving customers at Perkins. Watch the video above to see the Feel Good Friday surprise!