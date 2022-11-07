UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

As of 9:50 a.m., Grossarth says power has been restored. However, he says if anyone is still experiencing an outage at their home or business, please call (208) 612-8430.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer.

Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m.

Eric Grossarth, a spokesman for the City of Idaho Falls, told EastIdahoNews.com there are additional reports that one traffic light at Yellowstone and Elva Street is out. He said drivers should use caution in the area.

There is no word yet as to when the power will come back on.