Big & Rich will be first concert at Mountain America Center this month. Here’s when tickets go on sale.

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Country super duo Big & Rich will be the first concert at Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Visit Idaho, this will be the very first concert to take place at the venue during its Grand Opening Celebration week.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster here.

“When looking for an act that would grace the stage of our venue for the first time, we knew we wanted a band that would provide an unforgettable night of up-beat entertainment and would be fun for music lovers,” said Mountain America Center’s General Manager Erik Hudson. “If you’ve never been to a Big & Rich show, you know that they bring the party! The energy in the building will be electric and we hope that the entire community comes out to celebrate this momentous occasion in Idaho Falls!”

Individually, John Rich and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, and entertainers.

Together, Big & Rich have made a career of being relatable and musically relevant since 2003 as true country music game changers.

This concert will be part of a weeklong celebration to commemorate the Grand Opening of the Mountain America Center, Hero Arena, and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in Idaho Falls: