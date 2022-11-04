Blackfoot man charged with sex crimes after allegedly sneaking into bedroom of teenage girl

BLACKFOOT — A man police say snuck into the bed of an underage girl has been charged with multiple sex crimes.

Dreshawn Layne Metz, 19, has been charged with a misdemeanor for sexual battery. He has also been charged with felony rape after the victim told police about an incident that occurred months prior.

Deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received reports of the rape from the victim on July 19. She told a detective that Metz came to her home earlier that day and entered her room uninvited, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told the detective that Metz got into her bed and began kissing her, despite her attempts to stop him.

She said her father arrived at the home while Metz was assaulting her and kicked Metz out of the house. The detective spoke with the victim’s father, who said that he had come home to find Metz in his daughter’s bed and forced him out of the home. He also told the detective that he did not recall Metz ever being at the home prior to the incident, the affidavit says.

While speaking with the detective, the victim said that she had previously been raped by Metz. On that occasion, she said, she had successfully fought him off.

The detective asked the victim why she had not reported the previous rape. The victim said she was afraid of what Metz would do in response.

The victim said that she and Metz were friends, but had never been involved in any sort of dating relationship. She said that Metz showed up at her house that morning drunk and wearing only underwear. When her father arrived, she was yelling at him to get out of the home.

Metz told the detective he did not recall going to the victim’s home that day. He said he had been at a bonfire and was intoxicated. He later said that he had gone to the victim’s house, but did not remember anything except for being yelled at by the victim’s father, the affidavit says.

Metz said he and the victim were friends, but had never been in a dating relationship. When the detective asked if he and the victim ever had sex, he first said they had not but later said they had three times.

Metz gave deputies permission to search his phone, but said he did not know where it was. The phone was eventually found at the victim’s home under her bed.

During an interview at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Metz gave inconsistent stories about the number of times he and victim had sex and if it was consensual, according to the affidavit.

Metz said the two had not spoken in months since the incident.

The detective asked Metz if he understood the victim would be fearful having not spoken to him in months since the incident he described until he snuck into her bed wearing only underwear. Metz agreed that would scare the victim, the affidavit says.

Metz was arrested and booked into Bingham County Jail. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released on Oct. 20.

Though Metz has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge James Barrett on Nov. 17.