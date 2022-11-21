Bread truck driver on the job surprised with gifts from a Secret Santa as his daughters battle health issues

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Erin and Paul are salt of the earth people. They would do all they can to cheer someone up, let them know they are loved or help someone in need. They love their family so much and work so hard.

Erin and Paul own a bread truck and deliver bread across eastern Idaho early in the morning. Recently they have had a ton of troubles with their bread trucks breaking down, getting wrecked, tire troubles – you name it.

The family was also hit with bad news with two kids having health issues. In order for them to find some relief and let their daughter walk again without pain, Erin and her daughter need to go to Seattle away from the family for a while to receive treatments for remission from this disease.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to track Erin and Paul down with some early Christmas gifts. We ended up finding Paul at work and gave him the surprises. Check out the video in the player above!