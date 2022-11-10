Burley man sentenced for trafficking meth

POCATELLO — A man found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison.

Manuel Curiel Jr., 37, was found guilty in federal court in June, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Curiel was arrested on Jan. 21, 2020, by deputies with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, the release says. The deputies were serving a search warrant at his home when they found three-quarters of a pound of meth along with two firearms. The also found a series of messages on a seized cell phone that connected Curiel to the distribution of drugs.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Curiel to serve five years of supervised probation upon completion of his prison term.