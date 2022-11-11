Businesses offering military freebies and discounts for Veterans Day 2022

IDAHO FALLS – Businesses across eastern Idaho are thanking those who have served or are currently serving our country with freebies and discounts on Veterans Day.

EastIdahoNews.com has compiled a list of local businesses offering deals for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. If we have missed any, email news@eastidahonews.com.

APPLEBEES: For the 15th year, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is giving active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard a free meal from a special menu with proof of military service. This offer is dine-in only at more than 1,500 restaurants nationwide and hours vary by location.

ARBY’S: RB American, Arby’s largest franchisee, is honoring all veterans and active-duty military with a free classic roast beef sandwich. Active military members and veterans can redeem this offer by visiting their nearest Flynn Restaurant Group-owned Arby’s location in their uniform or with proof of U.S. Military Service.

BED BATH & BEYOND: For active-duty U.S. military, vets and spouses, Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase from Nov. 11-13. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Buffalo Wild Wings is giving past and present armed service members a free order of wings and fries. This deal is for dine-in or takeout and proof of service is required. The deal is limited to one per person.

CHICK-FIL-A: Chick-fil-A in Ammon is offering a free original or spicy chicken sandwich for veterans with military ID.

CHILI’S: Chili’s is offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active military.

COOKIE PLACE: All locations in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello are giving away a free cookie to veterans who show their ID.

DENNY’S: Denny’s Veterans Day offer is from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday. Active and inactive military personnel can get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” meal for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD 214. Hours can vary.

DIXIE’S DINER: All menu items are 20% off for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.

FAMOUS FOOTWEAR: Famous Footwear provides a 10% discount for vets and active military year-round.

FIREHOSE CAR WASH: Bring in your military I.D. for a free car wash from 8 am to 7 pm.

FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD: On Veterans Day, receive a card for a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal. Card is valid through November 30.

GREAT CLIPS: On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran they know as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9.

HOME DEPOT: Home Depot provides discounts for veterans and active military year-round.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on Nov. 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service.

JAKERS: Jakers is offering up to 50% off a veteran’s meal.

JB’S SODA BARN: JB’s Soda Barn on First Street in Idaho Falls is offering free 24 oz. soda to anyone showing military ID.

KOHL’S: From Nov. 11-13, 30% off in stores for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families with a valid military ID.

LITTLE CAESARS: On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little Caesars. Only select Little Caesars are participating, so make sure you call ahead to your store is.

LOWE’S: Lowe’s provides discounts for veterans and active military year-round.

MACKENZIE RIVER PIZZA: Vets receive 25% off any menu item on Nov. 11. Proof of service required.

MAVERIK: Maverik is offering all active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut on Veterans Day.

OLIVE GARDEN: Olive Garden is providing veterans and active-duty military a free entrée from a select menu Thursday. This offer is dine-in only. Proof of military service is needed and entrées include breadsticks and choice of soup or house salad.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: This Veterans Day, all military Veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL: Paul Mitchell The School in Rexburg is offering free haircuts and barber shaves for veterans this month with an ID.

PILOT FLYING J: All active-duty and retired military members can get a $10 free meal credit at more than 750 participating U.S. travel centers that include Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network centers. To get this deal, veterans need to be verified with ID.me in the myRewards PlusTM app.

RED ROBIN: One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veterans and active-duty military on Fri., Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

REED’S DAIRY: Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls and Ammon is inviting military veterans to enjoy a free waffle cone on Friday, Nov. 11.

SHARI’S CAFE & PIES: Shari’s Cafe and Pies is offering a free meal from a special menu to anyone with a military ID.

SMITTY’S PANCAKE & STEAKHOUSE: Smitty’s is offering a free meal for all veterans on Nov. 11. Choose from any of the following entrees: chicken fried steak & eggs breakfast, meat & eggs pancake breakfast, any wrap, sandwich or hamburger meal. Proof of service is required and none of these offers can be combined with any other offers. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SPORT CLIPS: Some locations will be offering free haircuts to Veterans and active-duty service members on Nov. 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details and participating locations.

STARBUCKS: Starbucks will offer its annual Veterans Day special Thursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses. They can get a free tall 12-ounce hot brewed coffee at participating U.S. locations. The promotion is for café and drive-thru orders and is limited to one per customer.

The coffee giant says it will donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide Thursday to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong to support military communities’ mental health and the wellbeing of military communities.

SUBWAY: Subway is offering veterans a free 6-inch sub Thursday with proof of military service.

SWEETO BURRITO: Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls offers a 10% discount to veterans 365 days a year.

TARGET: Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering here. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time-use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: On Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans can drive into the parking lot of their closest Texas Roadhouse and pick up a meal voucher with a valid military ID or proof of service.

WALGREENS: Military, Veterans, and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases when using myWalgreens membership.

WENDY’S: Wendy’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, but hours can vary by location. A valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card is required. The offer can be redeemed in restaurants or at the drive-thru.