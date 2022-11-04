Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in highway crash

BURLEY — An 18-year-old man died Friday after an early morning crash in Minidoka County.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.5.

Minidoka County Coroner C.V. Bourn identified the man as Dylan Merritt of American Falls.

Idaho State Police say Merritt was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. He drove off the roadway and overcorrected rolling his vehicle into the median.

Merritt was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died as a result of blunt-force trauma at the scene.

One lane of I-84 was blocked for approximately three hours allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene, according to an ISP news release.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.