Decapitated mule deer buck left to waste near Arimo leads to investigation

ARIMO – A mule deer buck shot and left to waste in eastern Idaho is under investigation.

A news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the carcass was found on Oct. 28 in a private cultivated field about 100 yards from Garden Creek Road west of Arimo. Someone removed the head and left the body to rot.

Fish and game officials estimate the deer was killed around Oct. 25 or 26.

“We are unsure if the individual(s) who shot the buck had a valid tag for this controlled hunt unit, but at the very least, this is a case of wasteful destruction,” Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson says in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to wildlife officials or Citizens Against Poaching. Callers can remain anonymous and cash rewards may be available.

Petersen’s number is (208) 251-4515. You can also call Kevin Pennala at (208) 972-4696. The CAP hotline is (800) 632-5999.