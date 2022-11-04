Deputies respond to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20

REXBURG — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after deputies responded to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday morning.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com three separate crashes occurred at around the same time.

The first accident happened near Rexburg at 10:24 a.m. by exit 328 on US-20, which involved a single vehicle. Nobody was transported, he said.

Two other crashes happened around 10:42 a.m. at exit 336. The crashes were not related. In one crash, involving a single vehicle, two people were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The second crash involved one vehicle that Payne said spun out into the median. The driver was not badly injured, and someone came to pick the driver up at the scene.

Payne said Idaho State Police is investigating the cause of the crashes. Payne said he believes it could have something to do with road conditions.

“(Drivers) need to be aware that even though the weather might not seem that bad, it does affect the road conditions. Even a slight frost can affect the road conditions, so slowing down on those high traffic areas like on ramps and off ramps and watching your speed and going super carefully over bridges, that will minimize the danger quite a bit,” he said.

Payne added that the sheriff’s office had contacted the Idaho Transportation Department, and they are going to sand bridges and other problem areas to try and help driving conditions.