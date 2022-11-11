UPDATE: 73-year-old missing man found safe

UPDATE:

As of 11:20 a.m., Deitz has been located and is safe, according to the Freemont County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. ANTHONY — Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Robert (Bob) Deitz was last seen Thursday night wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deitz is driving a white 2012 Chevy Silverado four-door with license plate ID 2F2297U. There is damage on the passenger side.

He is 6’2”, weighs around 220 pounds has a shaved head and blue eyes.

Deitz has diabetes and has not been in contact with his family since Thursday.

If you have seen him or his vehicle, contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.