Grandmother without heater for two years gets a Secret Santa surprise from some mini elves

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Marylou has always been willing to go the extra mile for anyone in need. It’s been rough the last few years after having a heart attack and stents placed afterward.

Her husband passed away 20 years ago from cancer and Marylou has done what she can to try and keep up on everyday life the best she can. Her furnace went out two years ago so she’s been using space heaters ever since.

She had a few companies come in to give her quotes on getting a new furnace but it’s just too expensive.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Marylou a visit and we found her on Thanksgiving day at her daughter’s house in Pocatello. Check out the surprise in the video player above!