Hairdresser drives through Idaho snowstorm to buy lottery ticket — and it paid off

MALAD (Idaho Statesman) — A woman decided to take a road trip through a snowstorm in Idaho with a friend to buy lottery tickets — then she won big.

Miranda Kizziar, a hairdresser, went to KJ’s Kwik Stop in Malad with her friend and brought $100 to buy lottery tickets, the Idaho Lottery said in a Wednesday, Nov. 2 Facebook post.

She won $256, so she bought $100 more in scratch tickets, according to Idaho Lottery.

Kizziar then won $50,000 from the Bonus Circle on an Ol’ Money Bags scratch game.

When her friend said she won, Kizziar nearly passed out.

“This win was straight from my dad in Heaven,” she told Idaho Lottery.

Her father died two years ago, and she was still grieving his death when her brother died a few days before she decided to take a road trip.

These deaths prompted the two to take a road trip, according to Idaho Lottery.

She plans to use the money to pay for bills, go on another road trip and to put some of it in savings.

It’s unclear when Kizziar made the road trip but she collected the winnings Oct. 24, according to the date on the check in a photo shared by lottery officials.