‘Holy crap!’ A skeptical truck driver melts once he opens unexpected gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Carl is a hardworking man. At age 72 he still drives a truck, four days a week. He lost his leg above the knee 37 years ago and has always worked.

In 2001, Carl’s wife had her first brain aneurysm. Thankfully she was able to recover but in 2010 she passed away from a second brain aneurysm.

Carl and his wife would have been married 52 years this year.

He’s battled three rounds of Covid and his stump has recently started to hurt him to the point he can barely walk. But that doesn’t matter. He goes to work every day at 2 a.m.

Carl has always been a person who looks out of others and puts the needs of others before his own. Even though he always works early in the morning and his work days are sometimes 14 hours long, there was not a time he said he was too tired to help with sports practices and he never missed a ball game.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Carl a visit and deliver some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above.