Humble shuttle driver who cuts wood for others can’t stop crying with this Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Kent is one of a kind. He is the sweetest, most loving, hardest worker you’ll meet. He will do anything for anyone.

Kent has lived alone for about 6 years. This past year his health started to decline and he spent this summer at many doctors’ appointments.

Kent works as a shuttle driver every single day from May until October. After shuttles get over for the day, you will find Kent cutting up all the wood he can. Kent supplies wood for four people during the winter. All summer he works to get all the wood for anyone that needs any.

He recently had his chainsaw stolen out of the back of his truck. Our co-worker gave him a little chainsaw to use so he can still get wood for the people who are counting on him. Every day he shows up to work with a bag of donuts and the biggest smile. He is just happy to be at work! He never complains and is genuinely one of the happiest people you’ll meet.

Kent has so much love for everyone he is around and his energy is contagious.

