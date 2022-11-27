TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
35°
few clouds
humidity: 64%
wind: 22mph SSW
H 34 • L 32
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree lighting to be held Monday

Kelsie Rose, KIVI

Idaho

Posted:

christmas tree at capitol
Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith

BOISE (KIVI) — The public is invited to attend the lighting of the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28.

Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. from the 25th Army Band and complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. Santa Claus and his elf will also be available for photos.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with the Governor and the First Lady. The tree is expected to be lit around 7 p.m.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the Governor’s Ceremonial Office and the Capitol Gift Shop.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This