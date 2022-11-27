Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree lighting to be held Monday

BOISE (KIVI) — The public is invited to attend the lighting of the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28.

Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. from the 25th Army Band and complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. Santa Claus and his elf will also be available for photos.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with the Governor and the First Lady. The tree is expected to be lit around 7 p.m.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the Governor’s Ceremonial Office and the Capitol Gift Shop.