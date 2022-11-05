ISU College of Tech debuts new health care simulation lab

POCATELLO — For the second time in a week, the Idaho State University College of Technology launched a new educational simulation lab.

The health care simulation laboratory allows students to work in “realistic hospital and clinical settings so students can experience real-world health care environments,” according to a news release from the university.

“With the current shortage of clinical sites, simulation allows students to obtain clinical hours using real-life clinical scenarios,” director of nursing programs at the College of Technology Jennie Brumfield said in the release. “Utilizing simulation affords our students the opportunity to gain experiences that they may not otherwise see in the hospital setting.”

The new lab has been outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, all of which was funded through state grants.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad performs a blood draw on an IV arm simulator under the guidance of an ISU medical assisting student. | Courtesy ISU

Among the new equipment are emergency room simulators, several manikins and IV arm simulators. These devices are used by students within several disciplines. The lab also includes two advanced, 3D anatomy visualization systems, which display high-definition anatomical images for interactive, life-sized touchscreen training.

“The interdisciplinary approach is very important, especially in the clinical or hospital setting when health care providers from different disciplines work together to deliver effective and efficient patient care,” executive director and chairman of the College of Technology’s Health Occupations Department Henry Oh said in the release.

ISU plans to make the Health Occupations Simulation Lab available for ISU programs outside of the Health Occupations Department, as well as for local high schools and area healthcare providers.