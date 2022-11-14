Law enforcement town hall meeting planned for west side of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Local law enforcement leadership will host a town hall meeting for residents of the west side of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County at Eagle Rock Middle School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal will answer questions from local citizens about issues related to law enforcement and crime in the area.

“We always value the opportunity to meet with our community members,” said Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. “Public safety and criminal justice are community concerns. I am looking forward to the dialog and hope it will be beneficial for all who attend.”

This follows a standing-room-only town hall meeting held in the Swan Valley area last month.

“This is an opportunity for us to listen and understand issues that are important to the communities that we serve,” said Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal. “We were able to take action on specific issues that were raised at the last town hall.”