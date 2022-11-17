Learn about foster care and adoption in this 7 Questions with Emmy interview

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Nov. 18 is National Adoption Day and the theme in Bonneville County is Building a Family.

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 120,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. A coalition of national partners – the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network – founded National Adoption Day.

Today I’m chatting with Camille Rigby about adoption and foster care. Camille works for Fostering Idaho as part of the Family Resource & Training Center. Here’s what I asked her:

What is National Adoption Day?

What is foster care?

How many kids in foster care are permanently adopted every year?

How many kids are in foster care?

What does someone need to do to become a foster parent?

Why did you become a foster mom and what have you learned doing it?

What do you want people to know about foster care and adoption?

