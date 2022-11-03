Looking back: Man fires gun into crowd doing Halloween pranks and boy gets marble lodged in throat

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

TWIN FALLS — A man fired his gun into a “bunch of Halloweeners” and injured a 12-year-old boy, the Twin Falls Chronicle reported on Nov. 3, 1908.

Martin McMillan was with a “crowd of young folks” who were “engaged in the usual Halloween pranks.” Another group of boys visited the home of P. W. Robertson and tipped over one of his outbuildings. When McMillan and his friends arrived later that evening, they tried to load the outbuilding on a wagon. Robertson, who was woken up from his sleep by the noise, ran outside with a 32-caliber revolver.

“It is said that as soon as the boys noticed his weapon, they asked him not to shoot, stating they would go away,” the paper wrote. “Robertson fired into the crowd with the intention, he claims, of frightening the boys, and the bullet struck the McMillan boy in the thigh.”

McMillan’s friends carried him to Dr. Clouchecks’ office where “his wounds were dressed.” He was admitted to a private hospital.

“It was stated the wound was a serious one but the boy was getting along nicely,” the Twin Falls Chronicle said.

Robertson was “lamenting his haste in the matter” and offered to pay for McMillan’s medical care and hospital expenses.

No criminal proceedings had “been taken against” Robertson at the time the article was published.

1926-1950

ROBERTS — Hundreds of muskrats were being shipped out of Idaho, according to The Rigby Star’s Nov. 1, 1928, newspaper.

A total of 500 rats from a rat farm near Roberts were being sent to a rat farm in Great Falls, Montana, for $12 a pair.

“The rats have been shipped in lots of 50 a day by express in crates and very little loss was sustained in transit,” the article mentions.

1951-1975

POCATELLO — A four-year-old boy who got a marble lodged in his throat miraculously survived, the Idaho State Journal explained on Nov. 2, 1952.

Allen Monroe was shopping with his mother when he swallowed the marble. As he struggled to breathe, his mother, E.G. Monroe, “shook him and pounded on his back” while an ambulance was called.

She reached down her son’s throat to try and dislodge the marble but blood began running from his throat and nose, according to the paper.

“The distraught young mother decided to run, carrying Allen to the nearest doctor she could think of, whose office was two blocks away,” the Journal said. “Just as her knees began to buckle, a (man) came along and carried Allen.”

By the time they reached the physician, E.G. was “speechless” but Allen had started to “breathe freely.” Allen told the doctor “about his troubles himself.” The doctor looked but couldn’t find any marble.

“As the party prepared to leave the office, Allen coughed,” the article stated. “He put his hand to his mouth and turned happily, saying, ‘Here’s the marble, Mama.’”

1976-2000

CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck couple appeared in court on drug counts, the Idaho State Journal wrote on Nov. 3, 1976.

Herbert and Lee Ann Bolin were arraigned before Judge Dell Smith on six counts involving alleged possession and manufacturing of controlled substances.

The Bolins were arrested by Chubbuck Police and Idaho Narcotics Bureau officers after a search warrant was issued to search the living quarters inside a gas station. The Bolins managed the station. Officers found 21 marijuana plants and a hash oil machine at their place.

The Bolins were being held in the Bannock County Jail when the article was published.