Looking back: ‘Meatless and wheatless days’ observed, loose horse causes car crash and teen cited after hitting parked car

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — Local cafes were planning to observe “meatless and wheatless days,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced on Nov. 27, 1917.

In compliance with the food conservation campaign, a meeting with local hotel and restaurant proprietors was held at the city hall building.

“George F. Gagon addressed the meeting and told of the urgent need for conservation of these two food-stuffs as an aid to our allies,” the article explained.

Going forward, Tuesdays would be observed as “meatless day” and Wednesdays would be known as “wheatless day” in all local restaurants and hotels.

“This plan has taken effect throughout the United States, and the patrons of the eating houses have been accepting the situation cheerfully,” the local paper said.

1926-1950

RIRIE — A loose horse caused a car crash, The Rigby Star said on Nov. 26, 1942.

Ririe residents, Mr. and Mrs. Reed Hayes and their 2-year-old child, had a “narrow escape” while driving on the Roosevelt Highway on the way to Ririe.

“A lone horse came out of the borrow pit, directly in front of the car,” the paper stated. “The impact killed the horse and the car was badly damaged.”

The cost to repair the car was estimated at $300. The Hayes family “escaped with a severe shaking up.” The Rigby Star said when the car and horse collided, Mrs. Hayes “threw her arms over the child” to protect the child from the “flying glass and bump.”

1951-1975

PRESTON — An 18-year-old woman was cited for wreckless driving after crashing into a parked car.

On Nov. 27, 1975, The Preston Citizen wrote that Cindy Hollingsworth was driving around a corner with frost-covered windows when she ran into the rear of a 1968 Ford belonging to Norman Ricks.

The Ford suffered $1,700 in damage and the 1970 Pontiac Hollingsworth was driving sustained $350 in damage.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A snowmobile accident happened off Mink Creek Road across the Power County line, the Idaho State Journal reported on Nov. 25, 1977.

Gary Ratliff, 29, “sustained injuries on the trail” following a report of a head-on collision with another machine.

Another snowmobile transported Ratliff from where he was injured to an ambulance waiting for him near the road. He was taken to Bannock Memorial Hospital and the following day was listed in fair condition in the intensive care ward.