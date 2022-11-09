TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
35°
overcast clouds
humidity: 79%
wind: 13mph SSW
H 34 • L 30

New photos of Madison County runaway shows teen was last seen in Utah

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

Posted:  | 
Updated:

new photo of teen
Jeffery Guddat at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at a Maverik gas station in Elwood, Utah. | Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

ARCHER — A 16-year-old local boy reported as a runaway to deputies was last spotted in Utah on Tuesday.

Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, provided new photos of Jeffery Guddat on Wednesday.

RELATED | Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old runaway

The teen is from Archer, and disappeared from Madison County on Tuesday at 12:10 a.m.

Payne said Guddat was last seen on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at a Maverik gas station in Elwood, Utah. The surveillance photos show Guddat in a black and red checkered jacket, and he appears to be wearing shorts.

Payne said Guddat was driving a black 2000 Honda Accord. The vehicle plate number is 1M50625.

If you have information on Guddat or know where he is, please call the Madison Dispatch Center at (208) 372-5001.

gas station in utah
Guddat at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at a Maverik gas station in Elwood, Utah. | Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

missing kid
Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office
SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This