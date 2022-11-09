Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old runaway

ARCHER — Deputies are looking for a 16-year-old boy they say is a runaway and was last seen Tuesday morning in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports Jeffery Guddat of Archer disappeared at 12:10 a.m. It’s unknown where Guddat was last seen, but he was likely wearing a black hoodie at the time.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne said Guddat was driving a black 2000 Honda Accord and was headed south toward Utah. The vehicle plate number is 1M50625.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

If you have information on Guddat or know where he is, please call the Madison Dispatch Center at (208) 372-5001.