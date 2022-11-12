Pocatello police asking for donations to give a bird to those in need this Thanksgiving

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO – Last year, the Pocatello Police Department raised over $10,000 and with the help of the community, donated around 120 turkeys.

This is the fourth year PPD has sponsored its “Give the Cops a Bird” program, where PPD collects frozen turkeys and/or donations. All proceeds go directly to the Pocatello branch of The Idaho Foodbank to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving.

The Idaho Food Bank will also be accepting frozen meat, ham, roasts, etc. since turkey may be hard to find this time of year.

Frozen turkeys and monetary donations will be accepted through Friday, November 18 at the Pocatello Police Department lobby at 911 North 7th Avenue. Don’t miss your chance to “Give the Cops a Bird” and help PPD help the community.

Email Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us for more information. You can also call (208) 234-6248.