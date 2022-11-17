Popular Pocatello restaurant moving to a new location

POCATELLO — Butterburr’s Restaurant, a Pocatello dining mainstay, is moving about one-quarter mile away.

The Butterburr’s Restaurant will be closing its doors in the coming weeks and opening ay a new, bigger, more accommodating building one block south. Manager Jessica Baker tells EastIdahoNews.com that the hope is to open the new location by Dec. 1.

“It’s kinda crazy, you know because we’ve gotten so accustomed to the way things are done here that it’s going to be scary but exciting,” she said.

As Parker explained, the new location provides more dining space, a banquet hall and a “super-awesome” outdoor seating.

“There’s a lot of things that we’d wished we’d have, but we couldn’t have, and now we can,” Baker said of the restaurant’s new location.

Butterburr’s Restaurant prepares to move to the building that was previously inhabited by Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Along with additional space for customers, Baker said that a key factor in the decision to move was space for the kitchen staff. Wait times for food can get a bit long, particularly during the heavy weekend rushes. But that has everything to do with the fact that the kitchen in the current location is only large enough to accommodate two or three line cooks at a time.

“Over there, we can actually have more cooks, so we can speed up that ticket time and not wear these cooks out so bad,” Baker said.

In fact, she added, the entire staff — both in the front and back of the restaurant — will need to be increased. That process has already begun, with new employees being brought in to train before the opening of the new location.

Finally, the new location, at 160 West Cedar Street, will come with an active liquor license. Though, Baker said the plan is to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.

“We’re just going to keep it light, nothing crazy — (we’re not going to have) a full bar or anything,” she said. “Beer, wine, maybe some mimosas.”

The current location remains open while renovations are completed at the future location.