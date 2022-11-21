TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
13°
broken clouds
humidity: 79%
wind: 6mph N
H 21 • L 13
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Public asked for help after 6 Jackson restaurants are burglarized

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Wyoming

Posted:

78946534 10162984609435727 838884533989277696 n

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help after six restaurants were burglarized early this month.

Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach were broken into and burglarized on Monday, Nov. 7.

“If you have any knowledge or information about any or all of these incidents, it is time to step forward,” said Bob Culver, a spokesman for Jackson Hole CrimeStoppers.

Jackson CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (307) 733-5148. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This