Public asked for help after 6 Jackson restaurants are burglarized

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help after six restaurants were burglarized early this month.

Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach were broken into and burglarized on Monday, Nov. 7.

“If you have any knowledge or information about any or all of these incidents, it is time to step forward,” said Bob Culver, a spokesman for Jackson Hole CrimeStoppers.

Jackson CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (307) 733-5148. Tips can be submitted anonymously.