Residents invited to give invocation at Pocatello City Council meetings

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello City Council welcomes community members to give the invocation at upcoming meetings.

Traditionally, City Council meetings are started with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an invocation. Previous invocations have been given in the form of a chant, inspirational message, meditation, moment of silence, motivational thought, or prayer. The purpose of the tradition is to ensure the meetings are started with a positive climate to promote open communication and interaction with the public.

The Mayor and City Council welcome anyone to participate. The only guidance is that the presentation is limited to three minutes or less and be uplifting in nature.

Citizens who would like to give the invocation at a future City Council Meeting are asked to contact the Mayor’s Office at (208) 234-6163 for scheduling.