TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
25°
clear sky
humidity: 74%
wind: 7mph SSW
H 25 • L 11
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Sheriff’s office identifies man who died from gunshot wound

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

Posted:

AdobeStock 230875298

BANCROFT — The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died from a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.

Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah was found dead after deputies were called to a location on Ivins Road. Authorities say Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

RELATED | Investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wound

“The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” a news release said.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This