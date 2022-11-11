Sheriff’s office identifies man who died from gunshot wound

BANCROFT — The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died from a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.

Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah was found dead after deputies were called to a location on Ivins Road. Authorities say Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

“The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” a news release said.