Single dad who lost 230 lbs. stunned opening gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Ruben has always had a full plate with work, raising his daughter and helping his parents with grocery shopping, meals and medicine.

He had a lot of health issues with his knees and back so last year he decided to go on a weight loss journey. He weighed around 440 lbs. but now weighs 210 lbs. He is just 10 lbs. from his original goal and is an inspiration to many of what is possible if you put in the work.

With that much weight loss, he had to donate all of his old clothes because they were too big. He needs some new clothes and could also use a gym membership. He has been walking outside most of the year but with winter coming, that will be hard.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Ruben a visit and drop off some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above!