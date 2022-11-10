Single mom sharing a bike left speechless when a Secret Santa surprises her with a car

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Earlier this year, Christine and her twin 4-year-olds rode a bus from Baltimore to Idaho in search of a safer place to live. They were later joined by her 13-year-old son. They arrived in Rexburg with all they could fit in a couple of suitcases.

From the second Christine stepped off the bus, she immediately sought employment and was hired as a housekeeper. She has since found other employment and is currently working two jobs doing all she can to provide for her family.

With the help of a brother, who is a student at BYU-Idaho, Christine is able to work both day and night. In the year that Christine has been here in Idaho, she has not had a car and walks everywhere. Christine walks to her day job, gets home in the afternoon, walks to the twins daycare and walks them home. Christine’s brother rides his bike to help her with the kids and stays with them while she takes the bike across town to her second job. Her night shift does not end until midnight. She then rides home so that her brother can use the bike to get to his classes the next morning. She does this day in and day out.

Christine has a group of people that will give her rides when she’ll allow, but she is persistent about being as independent as possible. In a city without public transportation, something as simple as getting groceries can be pretty complicated without a car.

Secret Santa was touched by Christine's story and asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise her with a life-changing gift.