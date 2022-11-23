Sixth grade teacher weeps opening unexpected gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Jen is a sixth grade teacher and shares custody of her three kids with her ex-husband.

In September, her oldest child Brylee was admitted into EIRMC for pneumonia. Over the next few days, her symptoms became worse and her kidneys started to have issues. She was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake where doctors determined she had a form of Vasculitis called GPA.

Jen had to take a leave of absence from her teaching job and stay with Brylee in Utah. Brylee has been in and out of the hospital and had a few procedures and surgeries. It’s a long road to recovery and Jen is working to figure out what’s next after taking a leave of absence from her job.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could pay Jen a visit to drop off some early Christmas gifts. She was tough to catch but once we did, it was a pleasure meeting her. Check out the surprise in the video player above!