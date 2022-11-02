Spike strips deployed to stop driver going 100 mph on Highway 20, police say

IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged after allegedly speeding 100 miles per hour and not stopping for troopers.

Christian Authur Kimbro was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, a trooper was driving eastbound on US 20 in Bonneville County on Oct. 29.

The trooper saw a vehicle, which was later identified as being driven by Kimbro, going over 100 miles per hour, traveling westbound in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

The trooper pulled over to the shoulder and turned on emergency lights while waiting for Kimbro to pass. Due to the high speed, the trooper knew it would take a while to catch up, so he asked another trooper farther west to watch for Kimbro’s vehicle.

Kimbro maintained a constant speed of 100 miles per hour during the entire pursuit, documents said. He passed at least half a dozen vehicles during the chase.

Two troopers tried to stop Kimbro and requested that a county deputy set up a spike strip to stop the car. The vehicle was eventually spiked by a Bonneville County deputy, documents said.

Once Kimbro’s front right tire deflated, the vehicle slowed and eventually stopped on the right shoulder near mile marker 279 in Bingham County.

According to documents, Kimbro put his hands out the window. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Kimbro’s bond was set at $25,000. His felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, a three-year driver’s license suspension, and restitution.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County.