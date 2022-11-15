The National Parks ‘8th Wonder’ tour includes Rexburg show

REXBURG — The Rexburg Cultural Arts Department announced Tuesday that The National Parks will make a stop in Rexburg during their just-announced “8th Wonder” tour.

The indie-folk band will take the stage at the Romance Theater in Rexburg on Friday, April 21, 2023. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $75 for VIP tickets. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon and can be purchased at rexburgarts.org.

VIP tickets include early entry, a pre-show performance and Q&A with the band, an official VIP identification lanyard, and early access to merchandise with 15% off. Only 50 VIP tickets are available.

Rexburg Cultural Arts Director Jed Platt is a big fan of the band. He says they were the first band he thought of when considering who to bring to the newly-renovated Romance Theater.

Consistent with their name, The National Parks take inspiration from the beauty of the natural world.

A news release from the band asks, “You know the feeling when the clouds part and the sun shines down on you, the rush you get when you run and jump into a lake at full speed, or the moment a gust of morning air brings new life as you step outside and look at the world around you? The National Parks translate these sensations into songs.”

Platt agrees and says the band’s sound captures the beautiful natural surroundings enjoyed in east Idaho.

“It’s an easy energy, inspired by nature, and that’s our community,” Platt says. “I love how approachable and inclusive their music is — that our littles love it and sing along as well. It engages all audiences. Just like nature, it’s approachable for all.”

The “8th Wonder” tour starts March 17 in Salt Lake City. Besides Rexburg, the band will make stops in Boise; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; Berkeley, California; Santa Cruz, Califonia; San Diego; Los Angeles; Houston; Austin, Texas; Dallas; Oklahoma City, and Denver.

EastIdahoNews.com is giving away two VIP tickets to the show. Click here to enter.