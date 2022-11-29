Twin sisters Bobbie and Bonnie share their favorite holiday memories

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Bobbie Morrison and Bonnie Nollmeyer are twin sisters who both live at Morningstar. Bobbie was born 45 minutes before her sister and they have been close all of their lives.

During our conversation, they shared some favorite holiday memories they both have of growing up in Montana. Watch the interview in the video player above!