Twin sisters Bobbie and Bonnie share their favorite holiday memories
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Posted:
Bobbie Morrison and Bonnie Nollmeyer are twin sisters who both live at Morningstar. Bobbie was born 45 minutes before her sister and they have been close all of their lives.
During our conversation, they shared some favorite holiday memories they both have of growing up in Montana. Watch the interview in the video player above!