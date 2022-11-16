US Marshals arrest ‘dangerous’ fugitive in Pocatello

POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a 31-year-old fugitive after they say they found him barricaded in a house with a knife in Pocatello on Wednesday.

Dominick Adrian Zazweta was wanted for a federal supervised release violation. U.S. Marshals told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday that they were looking for him and believed that he was likely armed and dangerous.

Zazweta has a history of drug use and violence.

The Pocatello Police helped in the arrest, U.S. Marshals said. Zazweta dropped the knife, and nobody was hurt.

U.S. Marshals told EastIdahoNews.com they would like to thank the community for their tips and help leading up to his arrest.