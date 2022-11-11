MANHUNT: US Marshals looking for ‘dangerous’ fugitive in eastern Idaho

IDAHO – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive known to frequent eastern Idaho.

Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation. Zazweta was recently seen in Pocatello but is known to frequent Idaho Falls.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Zazweta “has a history of drug use and violence,” is likely armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone believed to be helping Zazweta can be charged as well.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call the U.S. Marshals Service at (208) 317-2904.