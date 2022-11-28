Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.

The woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries and remained in the ICU as of Monday afternoon.

An Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman says it appears the incident was a “tragic accident” and charges have not been filed against the driver of the truck.