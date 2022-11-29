Woman who died in Rexburg crash two weeks ago identified by police

REXBURG — A local police department has identified a 42-year-old woman that died in a crash two weeks ago.

The Rexburg Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday stating that Misty Kay Ybarra of Rexburg died after she was transported to a local hospital.

According to the release, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of North 2nd East after a traffic complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was all over the road and “driving into oncoming traffic.”

While officers were responding to the area and trying to locate the vehicle, Madison County dispatchers got a call that the reported vehicle had now hit a car head-on at 940 North 2nd East.

The driver of the reported vehicle, Ybarra, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on 2nd East and hit the southbound vehicle head-on.

Ybarra was transported by Madison County Ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where she died from her injuries.

The female driver that was hit by Ybarra was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and then released.

The accident is still under investigation by the Rexburg Police Department. Idaho State Police is assisting.

Impairment is being looked at as a contributing factor.

“Our deepest condolences go out to both families affected by this tragedy,” the release from the Rexburg Police Department said.