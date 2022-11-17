Young mother surprised with a Secret Santa gift day before husband’s bone marrow transplant

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Carrie’s husband Kenny started having pain in his hip earlier this year. He is a police officer and thought it was the way he was wearing his holster and gun. Many, many medical tests later, Kenny was diagnosed with leukemia.

Carrie and Kenny are only 32 years old. He has been going to Huntsman Cancer Institute for chemotherapy, radiation and other treatments. He is scheduled to undergo a bone marrow transplant today.

With the help of a few family members and friends, Carrie has managed to work a full-time job at Portneuf Medical Center, run Kenny back and forth to Utah and care for two little children, ages five and 18 months.

Once Kenny is admitted for the bone marrow transplant, he will have to be within 30 minutes of the hospital for 100 days. They are very thrifty but they have a lot of expenses at the moment and could use some help.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Carrie a visit and we caught her yesterday – the day before she was headed to Salt Lake for Kenny’s transplant. Check out the surprise in the video player above.