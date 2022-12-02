2 hospitalized after rear-ending vehicle on I-84 near Idaho-Utah border

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

SNOWVILLE, Utah – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 272 in Oneida County.

A 69-year-old woman from Twin Falls was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on I-84, hit the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old man from Fontana, California. The Nissan overturned, slid off the right shoulder and hit a parked Penske truck.

The driver of the Nissan and her passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. She and her passenger were not wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Ford was not transported and was wearing his seatbelt.

The right lane of travel was blocked for about three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.