A Christmas Day miracle from Secret Santa for a hard-working elementary school aide

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Letitia is one of the kindest, most thoughtful people you could ever meet. She is always looking out for the needs of others, despite her own difficulties.

Letitia’s car has some major problems. It is a 2002 with a lot of miles. It seems to be a continual sinkhole for repairs. She will save up to get one thing fixed and it will work for a week or two then something else breaks.

She was hospitalized earlier this month and had to take a week off of work. She is a part-time aide at the elementary school so she gets very little paid time off. December is already a short month for days in school so by taking a week off, it is going to make her next paycheck very small.

All of the unexpected expenses have eaten away at her money and she is worried about how she will get places in her vehicle that is not reliable.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Letitia a visit with a Christmas miracle. Check out the surprise in the video player above!